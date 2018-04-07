Gov. Walker delivers remarks at GOP Caucus in Eau Claire

Governor Scott Walker was back in Eau Claire Saturday for the Republican Party of Wisconsin's Third Congressional District Caucus.

Walker delivered remarks about the upcoming November election and reflected on the potential 'Blue Wave' from last Tuesday's progressive takeover. The Governor said it was not a panic call, but a wake up call to continue educating potential voters about his forward mindset.

"Part of our emphasis being here today and other places like this, today, tomorrow and in the coming days, is really getting the message out that we can't assume that people know about it," said Governor Walker. "We've got to lay out a positive message.

"I still am convinced that in this state, no matter what happened on Tuesday, that voters want to vote for something, not against something. We offer something that you can go for, what we've heard from the democrats at least running for governor are what they're against. And I think that's going to be a sharp contrast come the November election."

Walker said, as the election approaches, he sees the growth of anger and hatred from those on the left. He also said Republicans must use optimism and organization to counter that.