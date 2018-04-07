Approved burn gets out of control, causes huge brush fire in Jefferson County

Jefferson Co. (WISN) -- An approved burn got out of control Saturday morning and caused a huge brush fire in Jefferson County, the Jefferson fire chief said.

"There was a 50-foot wall of flames," said Thomas Gallitz, who lives across from the Jefferson marsh.

Witnesses saw flames and smoke from miles away. Jefferson Fire Chief, Ron Wegner, said because of wind and marsh, it made things difficult.

"The top grass was burning and the wind would kick up," Chief Wegner said. "It would move rapidly, and we weren't able to get into it as quickly as we want to with the conditions."

No one was hurt in the fire, and no homes were damaged.

Helicopters were called in to drop water on the fire. They made 70 drops of 110 gallons each time.

US 18 between County Y and Paradise Road was closed because of the fire.