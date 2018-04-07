All residents displaced, at least 5 injured in Beaver Dam apartment fire

Beaver Dam, WI (WKOW) -- The fire in Beaver Dam is contained, but has not been fully extinguished as of 1:30 p.m.

The fire broke out around 6:00 a.m. at the Executive Apartments in the 600 block of W. Third in Beaver Dam.

The Dodge County Emergency Management office says during the fire, the roof collapsed. Five people were injured in the fire and taken to a local hospital. A firefighter was also injured.

Officials say everyone who lives in the 17-unit building has been displaced at this time.

St. Vincent De Paul has set up an emergency response fund at the American Bank. You can make donations at its three Beaver Dam locations. Make the check out to St. Vincent De Paul Emergency Response Fund. Non-monetary donations are being taken at the St. Vincent De Paul store in Beaver Dam.

