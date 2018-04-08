Old Abes host second annual Youth Baseball Camp

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- With the weather still putting a damper on local sports scheduling, time spent practicing indoors might seem like a downer. But on Sunday, the Eau Claire Memorial baseball team gets a chance to do something more than just go over the basics.

The Old Abes host their second annual Youth Baseball Camp indoors at Eau Claire memorial this afternoon. Boys and girls between the ages of 8 and 12 rotated between seven stations covering every part of the game's mechanics, including fielding, batting, and base running. Memorial head coach Dan Roehl started this event last year, and it has grown from 35 participants to 105 in 2018. Parent volunteers and the 8 members of the Old Abes coaching staff have volunteered to help run the event, as well as a majority of the Memorial players themselves.

Roehl says getting his players involved is key to the event's success, "When you hear as a player, 'I've got to give up pretty much my whole day on Sunday,' it might not sound great. However, when I get out here - and I've seen this many times - when they get here, and they see these kids start to light up and look up to them, and really soak up everything they have to teach, they love it. It's just a great connection, we feel, from our program to the community, it helps our program immensely, and it's just a good day for everybody."