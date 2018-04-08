Doolan, Hovde out in Governor and Senate race - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Doolan, Hovde out in Governor and Senate race

Posted:
By Aaron Rhody, Daybreak Anchor
(WQOW) - There's one less Democrat in the running for Wisconsin Governor. This weekend Michele Doolan dropped out and announced she is endorsing Matt Flynn. The field for the Democratic nomination is still a crowded one, but there's still plenty of time until the partisan primary for Wisconsin. That's set for August 14th.

Meanwhile Eric Hovde announced over the weekend he will not run for Senator Tammy Baldwin's U.S. Senate seat. Hovde made the announcement Sunday morning on "Upfront With Mike Gousha." That leaves State Senator Leah Vukmir and businessman Kevin Nicholson as the lone Republicans in the race. 

