4/9: 17th Annual Children's Legacy Luncheon

Eau Claire (CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF EAU CLAIRE) - The 17th Annual Children's Legacy Luncheon recognizes individuals for outstanding impact in their communities.

The first Children's Legacy Luncheon fundraising event was held in April 2002 and established by the Friends of Luther Board. Founders, Patty Horecki and Helen Nordstrom, established the event with the intention of creating awareness of special issues regarding the welfare of children in our community and raising funds to support nonprofit organizations serving them. Since 2010, the Eau Claire Community Foundation has presented the Children's Legacy Luncheon. For fifteen years, the Children's Legacy Luncheon has recognized individuals who have made a positive and long-lasting contribution to the lives of children in the Chippewa Valley through their innovative work, leadership, volunteerism, or philanthropy.



This year, the Children's Museum of Eau Claire continues to maintain the excellent tradition established by the founders and Eau Claire Community Foundation. Proceeds from the event will support the Play Forever Endowment Fund of the Children's Museum. This fund will impact over 8,000 children annually.



The Children's Legacy Luncheon will be held at The Florian Gardens on Thursday, May 31st. An honoree reception will be held from 11:00-11:30am. Lunch and program will run from 11:30am to 1:00pm. Table sponsorships are available for $500 for a table of eight guests or individual guests can purchase admission for $40 per person. A favorite of the event, the honoree grantmaking program, will continue at the same level as in years past. Outstanding Achievement Award Honorees will continue selecting a non-profit to receive a $500 grant.



Michael McHorney, Executive Director for the Children's Museum, commented on the transition:



"Upholding the significance and integrity of this event is of utmost importance to us. At the Children's Museum, we are honored to impact the lives of children and their families every day through our exhibits and programs. We know firsthand the difference that an individual can make in the life of a child, and the Children's Museum is grateful to serve in a leadership capacity to keep this annual event a Chippewa Valley tradition for years to come."



The Children's Legacy Luncheon Committee recently selected this year's honorees. The 2018 Outstanding Achievement Award recipients will be Cathy and John* Finney, Dani Claesges, Jason Hausler, Julie Roeske, and LeAnn and Mel Breed. *recognized posthumously



Businesses or individuals interested in sponsoring the Children's Legacy Luncheon can contact Mike McHorney, Executive Director, by calling 715.832.5437 or emailing mike@childrensmuseumec.com. Table sponsorships or individual guest tickets can be purchased online at www.ChildrensMuseumEC.com.



The Children's Museum of Eau Claire is an interactive environment for children and their grown-ups that inspires imagination, discovery, creativity and the love of learning. Through hands-on exhibits and interactive programming, kids see, touch, learn and grow their way through important developmental milestones. These interactions are what the Children's Museum calls the power of play.