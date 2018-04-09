Event commemorating Packers 100th season coming to Chippewa Falls

Green Bay (WQOW) - Ten decades have passed since the Green Bay Packers were first organized at a meeting in downtown Green Bay. Since that August day in 1919, the team’s enduring success has become one of the greatest stories in sports history. Now, a part of that history is coming to Chippewa Falls this summer.



Lambeau Field Live will take the Packers on the road. This traveling interactive exhibit will include everything fans love about Lambeau Field at five locations around the state: The Northern Wisconsin State Fair, Summerfest, EAA AirVenture, the Wisconsin State Fair and Taste of Madison. Lambeau Field Live will be at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair in Chippewa Falls July 11-15.

Fans visiting Lambeau Field Live can enjoy Play 60 activities, alumni meet-and-greets, a satellite Packers Pro Shop and Packers Hall of Fame, a Lambeau Leap wall and a one-of-a-kind virtual-reality display. Lambeau Field Live visitors also have the chance to win prizes, including tickets and autographed merchandise, by registering for Packers Pass at packers.com/passregister or through the Packers App.

A century in the making, 100 Seasons is the epic, 16-month celebration of the Packers’ rich history, which will be capped by the franchise’s 100th birthday on Aug. 11, 2019. A wide variety of events and activities will kick off over the next several months, with fans and community members invited to join in the numerous festivities.