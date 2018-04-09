Local law enforcement combats child exploitation

Altoona (WQOW) -- Law enforcement in our area works to protect your children from predators, but could they be facing new challenges?

Recently, Craigslist's personal pages and Backpage.com have shut down. Those pages were commonly used by officers to post ads, posing as young children, so we asked local officers if this will affect their work. A detective with Altoona Police Department said this may pose a challenge, but they plan to keep fighting child exploitation.

"Technology is always changing, people are always finding new ways to exploit children, and we just have to change with the technology," said Detective Jeff Baumgarten.

Detective Baumgarten said perpetrators often use online media to facilitate these types of crimes because they get a sense of anonymity. He also said there are several resources for you to report possible exploitation crimes, such as CyberTipline. You can also call 1-800-The-Lost or 1-800-843-5678.