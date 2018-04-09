Reading isn't "ruff" with Willow at the Altoona Library

Learning how to read isn't as "ruff" if it includes licks and lovable snuggles from a pup.



Your child has the opportunity to read with Willow the therapy dog at Altoona's Library every Monday during April.

Willow has been all over the Chippewa Valley visiting nursing homes, college dorms and schools. Now, she'll be ready for readers to tell her a story.

"In particular, we are here letting young readers practice their reading to the dog because dogs don't judge. They're just glad to be around people and be happy and they can be as patient as the young reader would like to be," Willow's owner, Michael Revello said.

Willow is a four-year-old golden retriever.

If you want to read with Willow, you have to call and schedule a time with the Altoona Public Library.