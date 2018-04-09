Council discusses site plan for new dorm at UWEC

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Up for discussion Monday night, and a vote Tuesday, is the site plan for the new residence hall at UW-Eau Claire.



The $35-million, six-story, suite-style residence hall will be at the center of upper campus on top of the old tennis courts.

School officials said the dorm will house about 430 students, and help end a decades-long shortage of beds on campus. However, to make room, the university says 70 parking spots will be lost.

The plan commission has recommended the council approve the measure. They will vote Tuesday.

