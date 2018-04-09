Caregivers needed for new assisted living facility in Eau Claire

With high demand for senior living facilities, caregiving staff is in high demand too.

Care Partners Assisted Living is opening a new 60-bed location on Eau Claire's west side, near the Menard's corporate building, and they need more people to staff their facility. The business held a job fair on Monday with hopes to fill some of the open positions.

The new building is already expected to be full with residents. Organizers told News 18 they need caregivers, housekeepers and cooks.

"I would say certain shifts are needed. Yes, we need additional caregivers and different shifts but as far as a shortage, I mean there's a shortage across the whole Chippewa Valley no matter what you look at," Marketing Director Angela Kjellberg said.

Kjellberg said anyone can apply for the job, and you don't need special certifications.

Care Partners is hosting another meeting in May. For more information about the next career fair visit their website here.

