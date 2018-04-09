Economic opportunity zones approved, three in Eau Claire County - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Economic opportunity zones approved, three in Eau Claire County

Posted:
By Stephen Kelley, Evening Anchor
(WQOW) - Federal officials have given their stamp of approval to create new "economic opportunities zones" in Wisconsin.

The program, allowed under the new federal tax law, creates a tax incentive for businesses to invest in the zones.

The 120 zones are in 44 counties across the state. Milwaukee will have the most zones with 34. In Eau Claire County, there will be three.

For more information, click here. 
 

