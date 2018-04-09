Lancers, Ramblers improvise with indoor softball scrimmage

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- We're still waiting for the first high school softball game in the immediate area, so in the meantime, teams are doing what they can to improvise.



Monday afternoon, teams from Regis and Immanuel Lutheran hold a scrimmage on the turf at the Eau Claire Indoor Sports Center. With the much smaller field dimensions, they're using a very soft softball instead of a normal one. It's not perfect, but it breaks up the monotony of practices in the gym.



"There are a lot of teachable moments and now we have a reason to go back in and practice for what, well it could be up to 10 days inside yet," says Regis head coach Mark Wirz, "seeing live pitching, seeing live situations, that's what you need. Otherwise it's just drills, drills, drills and they don't connect with anything for a lot of the players."



"It's a friendly game and it gives the players something else to do besides being cooped up in the gym," says Immanuel head coach Gary Meyer, "and you can see that they're kind of having fun."



The two teams are hoping they'll be able to play outdoor games by sometime next week.



