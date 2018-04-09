UW-Stout names Hannah Qulling-Iverson as new women's basketball coach

Menomonie (WQOW) -- UW-Stout names its new women's basketball coach, Monday, and it's someone familiar to high school and college hoops fans in the area.



Hannah Quilling-Iverson will become the ninth head coach in Blue Devils program history. Quilling-Iverson has worked at the Division I level over the last four years. She hasbeen UW-Green Bay's director of player development for the past two seasons. Prior to that, she held a similar position at the University of Illinois.



Quilling-Iverson played four seasons at UW-Green Bay following an outstanding high school career at Eau Claire North, where she was a two time player of the year in the Big Rivers Conference.





UW-Stout Athletics news release (Monday, April 9, 2018) --



Quilling-Iverson has been on staff at UW-Green Bay, her alma mater, as the director of player development for the women's basketball program. Quilling-Iverson played collegiately at UWGB where the Phoenix advanced to the NCAA Division I tournament each year of her playing career.



"I would like to thank athletic director Duey Naatz, Erin Sullivan and the entire search committee for entrusting me with this position," Quilling-Iverson said. "I am excited and honored to have the opportunity to work at this exceptional University. I have the utmost respect for the tradition and all that has been accomplished here and look forward to being a part of this new chapter in the women's basketball program at Stout."



"We are very pleased to have Hannah join our Blue Devil staff to lead the women's basketball program," said Erin Sullivan, associate athletic director and chair of the search and screen committee. "Throughout the search process, Hannah brought a clear passion and understanding of not only the game of basketball, but of life in general."



"I look forward to having a part in developing these young ladies in all areas of their lives," Quilling-Iverson said. "We will have a high level of expectations on the basketball court, but developing young women that are ready to take on the world will be our main goal."



"We are looking forward to having Hannah join our staff and bring her vision to carry the women's basketball program into a successful future," athletic director Naatz said.

Prior to becoming the Blue Devils’ head coach, Quilling-Iverson was the director of player development for women's basketball at NCAA Division I UW-Green Bay, a position she began in October, 2016. As well as working directly with the team, Quilling-Iverson managed the program's operating budget, coordinated team travel, co-directed summer camps and clinics and handled all aspects of team film. She assisted in the set-up of on-campus recruiting and coordinating official and unofficial visits for potential recruits. Quilling-Iverson held a similar position - director of basketball operations - at the University of Illinois from 2014-16.



Quilling-Iverson spent two years at NAIA member Ashford University in Clinton, Iowa, as an assistant women's basketball coach for the 2012-14 school years. Quilling-Iverson was in charge of guard development in a season where she helped the Saints to the 2014 Association of Independent Institutions tournament championship, earning Ashford a berth in the NAIA Division II Women's Basketball Championship tournament, the first conference title and appearance in the NAIA D-II tournament in Saints history.



A member of the UW-Green Bay women's basketball team from 2008-12, Quilling-Iverson finished her career in the top 10 for games played as the Phoenix posted a 122-13 record over her four years. The team was 68-4 in Horizon League play and advanced to the NCAA Division I tournament four times, including one trip to the Sweet 16. She led the Horizon League in assist-to-turnover ratio in 2011-12, was sixth in steals per game and ninth in assists per game. She was also named to the Horizon League Honor Roll, earned the UW-Green Bay Chancellor's Leadership Medallion, was a two-time recipient of the UW-Green Bay University Leadership Award and the Patricia Hinckley Scholarship, and won the JoAnne Jennings Award in 2012.



Quilling-Iverson earned her bachelor's degree in Human Biology with an emphasis in health science from UW-Green Bay and her master's degree in Organizational Management from Ashford University.

A native of Eau Claire, Quilling-Iverson played her high school basketball at Eau Claire North where she helped the Huskies to three Big Rivers Conference titles and was a two-time conference player of the year.

Quilling-Iverson will be the ninth person to head up the program. The women’s basketball program officially began at UW-Stout in 1971.

Quilling-Iverson and her husband, Ryan Iverson, are the parents of Leo and Myla. Ryan is also a native of Eau Claire and played baseball collegiately at UW-Stevens Point.