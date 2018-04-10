MUST SEE: Spring flowers bloom on Prince memorial - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

MUST SEE: Spring flowers bloom on Prince memorial

By Bridget Curran, Daybreak Anchor
California (CNN) - A memorial to Prince in California has grown a new crown for spring.

Two years ago, artist Christine Stein created the mural to honor the deceased icon and it adorns her yard. This year, a spring surprise added a lovely touch to Stein's creation. The tree behind the mural blossomed just in time for Easter. Images of the mural quickly spread on social media.

Stein was stunned, and said she didn't even know the tree behind the mural had flowers.

