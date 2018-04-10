New business focuses on tourism in the Chippewa Valley

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Chippewa Valley is home to many hidden gems, and a new local business is looking to bring you to them.

Chippewa Valley Tours is co-owned and operated by Nick White, Michelle Lien and Amanda Olson, who said tourists will get an experiential look at the area through their business.

"With Chippewa Valley Tours, our tag-line is food, culture, fun," said White.

Tourists will learn about what downtown Eau Claire has to offer, from the Volume One Local Store, The Lakely, Northbound Supply and more.

"During the tour, we take a walk down through Phoenix Park and talk about the history of Eau Claire and the downtown area," Lien said. "Then we come to the Informalist, across the street to the Rev Wine Bar, walk down to Hooligans, and then we end at Ramone's for ice cream."

Lien said even locals should consider a tour through downtown.

"There's a lot of history that we talk about that, as a local, you may not know about. Also, it's a great way to spend an afternoon, a few hours, and learn about the downtown area," said Lien.

Chippewa Valley Tours is hopeful for the future of area tourism.

"There's a lot of different areas in the Chippewa Valley that we would like to visit and discuss the history of that area as well," Olson said.

Chippewa Valley Tours will host a ribbon cutting on May 1, at the Volume One Local Story, and will have their first official tour on May 5. You can soon sign up for a tour by clicking the BOOK NOW button on Chippewa Valley Tours Facebook page. More information will be coming soon to both their Facebook and their website.