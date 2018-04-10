WQOW Weekend Sports Anchor-MMJ

WQOW News18 is seeking a motivated, enterprising sports anchor to join our hyper-local sports team. We need an energetic and aggressive multi-media journalist with strong writing ability, live skills, competitiveness, and a team attitude. Web and social media skills are critical. The position requires shooting and editing.

You will be required to develop and maintain local community contacts to enterprise quality local sports stories. Preferred candidate will have a degree in communications or journalism, plus anchoring experience.

Send your resume and a link to your reel to:

Dan Schillinger-News Director

WQOW News 18

Eau Claire, WI

dschillinger@wqow.com

WQOW is an EOE-M/F/D/V