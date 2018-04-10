Trial begins for Minnesota man accused of killing Stout international student

Menomonie (WQOW) - The trial got underway Tuesday for the Minnesota man charged with killing an international UW-Stout student in Menomonie.



Cullen Osburn is on trial for felony murder and aggravated battery. He's accused of punching Hussain Alnahdi outside a Menomonie pizza place on Halloween weekend 2016.



In opening arguments, Dunn County District Attorney, Andrea Nodolf, told jurors Cullen Osburn was looking to party, and looking to fight that night.

"He was angry, because earlier in the day, his girlfriend Sierra, who was vacationing in Florida, refused to take his call," Nodolf said. "He specifically told her if you don't answer my call, I'm going to go beat someone up. Unfortunately for the victim, Hussain Alnahdi in this case, that is exactly what happened."

Nodolf said Osburn fled the scene, and badgered someone at a nearby gas station to give him a ride to a motel, telling him, "I just punched someone, he's bleeding out, and if you don't give me a ride, I'll punch you out too."



Osburn's lawyer, Christopher Zipko, painted a very different picture for jurors, pointing out that Alnahdi was over three times the legal alcohol limit for driving.

"He did not hit him, he did not provoke him, he did not do anything other than act in self defense in trying to get away when two people, who were drunk, came upon him," Zipko said.



Zipko also said Alnahdi was so intoxicated he was seen falling down earlier that night. The defense attorney said he simply fell again, this time causing his fatal head injury. He said the forensics shows there's no physical proof that Alnahdi was in a fight

The jury, chosen Tuesday morning, includes a retired Menomonie police officer, and a firefighter/paramedic.

The trial is expected to last eight days.



