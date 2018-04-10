Chippewa Valley interns show off their skills at a reverse job fair

Normally, we report about career fairs where the employer is seeking potential candidates, but on Tuesday the roles were reversed for future employees in the Chippewa Valley.

Interns from Project Search, a Mayo Clinic Health System employability program, showed off their skills to area businesses at Eau Claire's Chamber of Commerce building.

Project Search is designed to help young adults, ages 18-25, with disabilities, learn necessary job skills to contribute to the community.

The international program has a huge success rate. In fact, organizers said in Wisconsin, 89 percent of interns land a job at the end of the nine-month program.

It's an opportunity to expand diversity in Eau Claire's workforce. Employers and interns are excited about new employment opportunities.

"A reverse job fair is a way for businesses to just pop in, meet our interns and find out if there's a match for some of our job openings that they have. So, it's a great way to meet candidates who have all of the skills to be a qualified employee and to diversify our workforce," Career Awareness Specialist, Jennifer Steffes said.

The interns got an education element during the program through the Eau Claire Area School District and they also got paired with a skills coordinator through the L.E. Phillips Career Development Center.