Eau Claire City Council approves controversial sidewalks

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City Council approved, on Tuesday, a pair of sidewalk projects that divided a neighborhood.

The sidewalks will be place along Keith Street and Taft Avenue near Eau Claire Memorial High School.

One Taft Avenue resident told News 18 on Monday that she didn't want the added tax burden the sidewalk would add to her property value, because it wasn't too busy of a street, but a homeowner on Keith Street thought it was a good idea because it is used by high school students. In the end, the council agreed.

"I drove around that area last night, talked to a lot of citizens listened to a lot of view points and at the end of the day I voted in support of it because it's really part of making a walkable and healthy community," said city council member Catherine Emmanuelle.

Creating sidewalks in front of homes there would add $1,100 to $1,400 to its assessed value, raising property taxes accordingly.