Eau Claire City Council approves site plan for new dorm

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- On Tuesday, the Eau Claire City Council approved the site plan for the new residence hall at UW-Eau Claire.



The $35 million, six story, residence hall will be located at the center of upper campus on top of the old tennis courts.

School officials said the dorm will house about 430 students and help end a decades-long shortage of beds on campus. However, to make room, the university said 70 parking spots will be lost.

"Well the university has been having problems over the years with trying to provide housing for there underclassmen and they've been having to rent facilities such as nearby hotels in order to house their underclassman. So by providing more housing on campus, they're going to be able to bring these students on campus" said Pat Ivory the Eau Claire Senior Planner.

Ivory believes there will be enough room in the upper campus lots and at the Bollinger lot for students to park in.