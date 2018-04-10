HS Sports - Tuesday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

HS Sports - Tuesday

Posted:
By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
HS BASEBALL 
Non-Conference (at Woodside Sports Complex, Mauston)

MENOMONIE   7
ALTOONA   6, F-8 INN.

 

HS SOFTBALL
Non-Conference (at Woodside Sports Complex, Mauston)

MENOMONIE   11
ALTOONA   14
 

GIRLS HS SOCCER
Non-Conference

EAU CLAIRE NORTH   1
SUPERIOR   0
Huskies: 1-0-0

McDONELL/REGIS   6
ARCADIA   0
M/R: Esme Reinders, Teryn Karlstad, Payton Swoboda 2 goals each
Saints: 1-0-0

