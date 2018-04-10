HS Sports - Tuesday

HS BASEBALL
Non-Conference (at Woodside Sports Complex, Mauston)
MENOMONIE 7
ALTOONA 6, F-8 INN.
HS SOFTBALL
Non-Conference (at Woodside Sports Complex, Mauston)
MENOMONIE 11
ALTOONA 14
GIRLS HS SOCCER
Non-Conference
EAU CLAIRE NORTH 1
SUPERIOR 0
Huskies: 1-0-0
McDONELL/REGIS 6
ARCADIA 0
M/R: Esme Reinders, Teryn Karlstad, Payton Swoboda 2 goals each
Saints: 1-0-0
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.