Rice Lake's Kenny Bednarek to run at Indian Hills Community Coll - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Rice Lake's Kenny Bednarek to run at Indian Hills Community College

Posted:
By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Rice Lake's Kenny Bednarek (file photo) Rice Lake's Kenny Bednarek (file photo)

Rice Lake (WQOW) -- One of the state's top track & field athletes makes his college decision official, as Indian Hills Community College (IA) announces via social media, Tuesday, that they've signed Rice Lake sprinter Kenny Bednarek to a letter of intent.

 


Bednarek is a two-time WIAA state meet winner in both the 200 and 400 meters.  He set a state meet record in the 400 last June by running 46.82, after setting a state record in that event in the sectional, when he posted a time of 46.19. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.