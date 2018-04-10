Rice Lake's Kenny Bednarek to run at Indian Hills Community College

Rice Lake (WQOW) -- One of the state's top track & field athletes makes his college decision official, as Indian Hills Community College (IA) announces via social media, Tuesday, that they've signed Rice Lake sprinter Kenny Bednarek to a letter of intent.





Kenny Bednarek (Rice Lake, WI), one of the nation’s most decorated sprinters, will remain a Warrior next year, joining the Indian Hills T&F squad! #WeAreHills pic.twitter.com/KLWoKoUSMm — Indian Hills XC/TF (@IHCCrunning) April 10, 2018



Bednarek is a two-time WIAA state meet winner in both the 200 and 400 meters. He set a state meet record in the 400 last June by running 46.82, after setting a state record in that event in the sectional, when he posted a time of 46.19.