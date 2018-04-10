Hannah Quilling-Iverson looking forward to first head coaching job

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Monday night, UW-Stout announced the hiring of Eau Claire native Hannah Quilling-Iverson as the ninth head coach in the history of the Blue Devils women's basketball program.



Suffice it to say, Quilling-Iverson is excited to return home and get started on her first head coaching job--and part of that is the initial reception she received from some of the current players.



"I met with the girls in the interview process and they're excited, they're hungry," says Quilling-Iverson, "they want to feel some of that success, and success comes in a number of different ways, but one of the ways everyone knows it is in that win column. And they're hungry for that and they're willing to work for it, and what it's going to take is everything they've got, and everything I have, and I think that's what I'm willing to give to this position, this program. What I'm going to ask of these young ladies is to give me everything they have and that's not just in a basketball sense, that's getting their academics, it's becoming a total package and to put a product on the floor that we're proud of and in turn, will yield success."



For the full interview with Hannah Quilling-Iverson, click on the attached video link.