MUST SEE: Injured squirrel gets teeny-tiny cast

By Bridget Curran, Daybreak Anchor
New York (CNN) - A squirrel in western New York is on the mend after suffering a broken leg.

It happened after a windstorm swept through the area, damaging trees and knocking out power. The Orphaned Wildlife Center said a resident heard crying sounds after a tree fell. What she found was two baby squirrels, along with a downed nest.

She brought the injured animals to the center, and then to a local vet for treatment. That's where the teeny-tiny squirrel got her teeny-tiny leg cast.
Doctors are calling her Katarina, and said she should be fine in a couple of weeks.

