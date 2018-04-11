UPDATE: Missing Chippewa Falls man found safe

UPDATE: According to the Chippewa Falls Police Department, Brian Dilts has been found safe.

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Officers from the Chippewa Falls Police Department are asking for your help in locating a missing adult.

Brian K. Dilts , 53, lives in the 400 block of Wheaton St and was last seen at his house by his wife around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Dilts is described as a white male, approximately 6’0” tall, and weighs approximately 230 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. Brian was last seen wearing jeans and laced up boots.

The vehicle that Brian is known to operate, a red 2006 Dodge Dakota truck with WI Registration EA7875, is also missing.

Police and family are concerned for Brian’s welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Brian K. Dilts is asked to call the Chippewa Falls Police Department non-emergency number at 715-723-4424.