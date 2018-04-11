Chippewa County man steals from Bloomer business while dropping off job application

Bloomer (WQOW) - A Chippewa County man looking for a job, ends up with a stolen wheelbarrow and a theft charge instead.



According to the criminal complaint, Adam J. Greene, 32, dropped off a job application at Bloomer Hardware March 27. On his way out of the store, he stole a child's wheelbarrow.



Bloomer police said the store's owner saw Greene steal the wheelbarrow on security cam footage. Several hours later, the owner called Greene back for a job interview, where he was met by police.



Greene admitted taking the wheelbarrow for his kids and said he had no intention of paying for it.

He's charged with retail theft.