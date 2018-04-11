FedEx changes its shipping policies

Eau Claire (WQOW)- You need an ID to drive a car, buy alcohol and now ship a package.

An Eau Claire FedEx customer sent us a picture of the company's new policy, which requires you to have a valid government issued ID in order to ship anything.

The policy comes just three weeks, after Mark Anthony Conditt killed two people, including himself, by sending homemade bombs to strangers. Two of them were sent via FedEx.



News 18 reached out to FedEx for an interview, and they declined, but a communications specialist with the company did provide us a statement.

"FedEx continually enhances its security processes and procedures to ensure the safe acceptance, handling and transportation of all shipments in its network.

This recent measure reflects our commitment to security and safety"

They would not say if it has anything to do with the Austin bombings.