Packers release preseason schedule

(Green Bay Packers Press Release) -- The Packers release their preseason schedule this afternoon. Green Bay will host the Titans and Steelers in their first two games at Lambeau Field, and will travel to face the Raiders and Chiefs in their final two preseason matchups. No official dates and times have been set.
