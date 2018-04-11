Packers release preseason schedule - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Packers release preseason schedule

Posted:

(Green Bay Packers Press Release) -- The Packers release their preseason schedule this afternoon. Green Bay will host the Titans and Steelers in their first two games at Lambeau Field, and will travel to face the Raiders and Chiefs in their final two preseason matchups. No official dates and times have been set.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.