Eau Claire man charged with impersonating an officer

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man is charged with impersonating an officer, after police said he tried to recruit area kids to participate in an internship, by representing himself as a Drug Enforcement Agency agent.

Zachery Wojcik, 20, is charged with a misdemeanor.



According to the criminal complaint, Wojcik promised at least three teenage boys an internship with the federal government, where he claimed to work.



The boys told police Wojcik showed them handguns at his home, and would often carry one on his waistband.



At one point, Wojcik took two of the juveniles to the Wisconsin Dells on his dime for an overnight trip. When detectives met with Wojcik, he admitted to "interacting" with teenage boys.



He also reportedly told police he recruits interns for the Republican Party in Wisconsin, but says he did tell the boys he works for the federal government. Wojcik told police he is ex-military. A spokesperson for the Republican Party of Wisconsin tells News 18 that Wojcik was fired in March, after just three months on the job.



Police noted during the interview Wojcik didn't make any sense, and seemed to contradict himself on multiple occasions.



He'll be back in court May 22 for a hearing. The charge carries a maximum penalty of nine months in prison.