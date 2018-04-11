Eau Claire political expert doesn't think Paul Ryan will be gone long

Eau Claire (WQOW) - On Wednesday, News 18 spoke with a local political expert about Paul Ryan's retirement.

Geoff Peterson, political science professor and chair of the Political Science Department at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, said he's in shock about Ryan's announcement.

Peterson said the next six weeks will be very interesting in the nation's political world, as far as who replaces Ryan.

Peterson thinks Ryan may run for the presidency down the road in 2020 or in 2024.

Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin said she doesn't want to read minds, but it could be because of the issues in D.C.

"I do think there's been a lot of tumult in Washington, there's been a lot of noise, whether that's cable shout-fests or tweet storms or all of the things you're observing," Baldwin said.

Baldwin said, political views aside, she wishes Ryan well with his next journey in life.