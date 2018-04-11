Mobile home residents should be prepared for severe storms

Having a plan for severe weather is something all experts suggest, and with this week being National Weather Awareness Week, it's time to be prepared for severe storms.

Emergency Management Coordinator for Eau Claire County, Tyler Esh, told News 18, people who live in mobile homes are among the most vulnerable.

News 18 reported last May about the tornado damage to Prairie Lake Estates in Barron County, which was destroyed by the storm.

Esh said Wisconsin does not have a law requiring mobile home parks to have storm shelters, but in the case of severe weather, residents should take shelter elsewhere, not in a mobile home.

"When you see a severe storm watch or thunderstorm or tornado watch, start thinking of where you can go for that evening, or for the time period that severe weather is a risk. I suggest going to a friend or family's place. Just try to find another place that's a little more secure than a mobile home park," Esh said.

Esh said, only one area mobile home park has contacted him, asking him about what they need to do to build a storm shelter.

He said it must past FEMA requirements, meaning the building can withstand 250 miles per hour.