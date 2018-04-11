Tickets for Prex Claires go on sale Thursday

Eau Claire (WQOW) - We're inching closer and closer to another summer full of music festivals, and soon you'll have the chance to start snatching up tickets.

Prex Claires tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.



For a second year, venues around downtown Eau Claire, like the State Theater and Masonic Temple, will host musical acts to drum up excitement for the Eaux Claires Music and Arts Festival.



Organizers say the first 500 tickets will go for $15, but once those sell out, the price will jump to $20. Unlike last year, organizers said you will need a ticket to be a part of the action.

"For $15 or $20, even when they're on their general sale price, you get such a unique experience," said Prex Claires organizer, Scott Morfitt. "We've kind of called it like, almost, choose your own adventure for a music fan."



Prex Claires is set for Thursday, July 5.

To purchase tickets, starting Thursday morning, click here.

Prex Claires 2018 Venues

The Metro- Local Independence Showcase featuring Roma di Luna, Wayward and P Pl

Beyond featuring some amazing new material from Roma di Luna, this showcase embodies the connection between Eau Claire and the Twin Cities.

Masonic Temple- The Sue Orfield Show featuring Them Coulee Boys and Billy Krause at Masonic Temple.

An amazing night of Americana led by the hardest working musician in Eau Claire. As an added bonus this will be in the awe-inspiring Masonic temple.

The Plus- Sawdust City Limits featuring Drunk Drivers, Two Castles, Ronald Raygun and the Heartpills

A rock solid lineup of rockin' Eau Claire bands. This show will give you a great idea of some of the great music happening around these parts.

410 Cafe- Ultimate Open Mic

This freewheeling evening hosted by The Millenium's Matt Hasenmueller will be a fun spot of creativity and just might be a spot where you can see national musicians pickin' with some local folks.

Micon Downtown Cinemas- Clearwater Comedy Jam

Clear Water Comedy is bringing their A-game to Micon Downtown Cinemas. C'mon in and get your comedy fix.

Lismore Ballroom - Dance Party

Get down to some post midnight grooves. The ball room will be your home for some dance treats.

State Theatre - Vespers

We wanted to do something very special for this home for the arts. So, we're going to have a late night songfest. Details will come, but the joy is in the journey. We also don't like to give spoilers. :-)

Blugold Radio Station Manager Scott Morfitt said the lineup has something for everyone.

“This is a really great way to showcase the Chippewa Valley music scene,” Morfitt said, “for both in-towners and out-of-towners. This event is all about the Eau Claire music scene and the community.”

Parallel events to Prex Claires include the free Sounds Like Summer performance in Phoenix Park and the Oxbeaux Concert at the Oxbow Hotel. Additionally, there will be many daytime performances that Blugold Radio will highlight as they continue to be announced.

The initial 500 tickets will be available on Thursday, April 12th at 10am and will be $15. After the initial on sale ticket prices will raise to $20. Tickets will be sold online at Blugold Radio.org.