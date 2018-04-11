Man kills himself as police approach for probation violation

Osseo (WQOW) - A man wanted on a probation violation killed himself as police approached him Tuesday night.

Eau County Sheriff’s deputies, Osseo police officers, and Wisconsin State Patrol Troopers approached a male subject who was wanted on a probation violation. As police approached the subject, the man fired a gun at himself. He later died of the self-inflicted gunshot wound at a nearby hospital.

DCI is continuing to collect evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Trempealeau County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

The DOJ said this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community.

No additional details are available at this time.