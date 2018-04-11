APRIL WINTER STORM: A rainy Friday, several inches of snow Saturday into Sunday

An intense storm system will track across the Midwest on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The storm will produce strong wind gusts and heavy snow in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and travel will be dangerous at times.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Saturday, April 14th. The warning includes Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Menomonie, Rice Lake, and many locations in west central Wisconsin. Other areas remain in a Winter Storm Watch. The watch could be upgraded to a warning or replaced with an advisory in the near future.

Details and timing: With the strong surface low slowly tracking through the Midwest, precipitation types will vary. In Eau Claire and west central Wisconsin, steady rain is likely on Friday, while a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain could fall north of highway 64. Colder, sub-freezing air will flow into the area on Friday night, causing all precipitation to gradually transition from rain to snow by early Saturday morning. Expect snow on Saturday, falling heavier at times. Light snow will persist on Sunday, gradually ending by the late evening. During the duration of the system, it will be windy with gusts of 30 to 40+ mph.

Snow and precipitation totals: 8 to 12 inches of snow are possible in most of west central Wisconsin with isolated amounts of 12 to 15 inches. Those that receive over a foot will see a quick transition from rain to snow, and snow rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour at times on Saturday. Locations near and south of U.S. Highway 10 could receive 4 to 8 inches of snow. In addition, precipitation amounts of 1 to 2 inches are likely with this storm, raising the concern of flooding along area rivers in streams, including the Chippewa River.

Travel impacts: The most difficult travel conditions will be from late Friday evening through Saturday night. At times, roads will be snow-covered and slushy, and the visibility will be low. Blowing and drifting could be a problem, especially in open areas, though the snow's wet, heavy consistency will help. Avoid unnecessary travel on Saturday and Saturday night.

