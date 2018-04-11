APRIL WINTER STORM: Plenty of uncertainty remains, but travel impacts likely for western Wisconsin

A strong low pressure system will impact the Chippewa Valley this weekend. Stormtracker 18 Meteorologists say it'll be very windy all weekend with rain likely Friday, followed by a changeover to a wintry mix or snow sometime between Friday night and Saturday afternoon, depending on where you live, the exact track of the storm, and how the storm develops. Some accumulation is likely, but it's impossible to narrow that down at this time due to aforementioned uncertainty.

What we do know is impacts are likely. Roads will be slippery and visibility will be low due to blowing rain and snow throughout the weekend. Also, heavy rain Friday could cause localized flooding, especially in areas where piles of snow block runoff paths. That standing water can quickly freeze once surface temps drop below freezing, causing a skating rink on some roads.

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for parts of western Wisconsin from Friday night through early Sunday morning. See attached map for details.

Timing: A strong low pressure system will move through Friday through Sunday. Friday looks to be all rain but changeover to mix or snow is possible as soon as Friday night and as late as Saturday afternoon depending where you live. Changeover will from northwest to southeast.

Totals: It's too early to talk specifics, as some areas will likely only receive a couple inches, while others could receive 6-12". Check back in with our latest forecasts on air as well as this story, which will be updated as new information comes available.

Winds: Sustained winds will range 15-30 mph with gusts in the 30s likely, and a few gusts near 40 cannot be ruled out. This will cause blowing rain and snow to lower visibility to near zero at times.

Travel impacts: Heavy rain Friday may cause localized flooding. Once wintry weather gets added to the mix, despite the uncertainty with specifics, travel WILL be impacted. Biggest concerns are low visibility and rapidly changing road conditions. During the transition, some roads may freeze sooner than others. Additionally, once roads reach the freezing temperature standing water may flash freeze, quickly changing roads from decent condition to very slick. Any accumulating snow on top of this layer of ice will make travel even worse.

