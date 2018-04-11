MORNING LULL: More accumulating snow on Saturday afternoon into Sunday

Through 8 a.m. Saturday, snow totals of 3 to 4 inches were observed in the Eau Claire area. A second wave of snow will likely drop several more inches from Saturday afternoon through Sunday.

The National Weather Service continues Winter Storm Warning for all of west central Wisconsin for Saturday, April 14th and Sunday, April 15th. The warning includes Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Menomonie, and generally, the northern half of Wisconsin.

Details and timing: The snow, and Friday's wintry mix, is caused by an intense surface low moving through the Midwest. This storm will continue to produce snow in the region through Sunday evening. In addition, expect strong wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph. Power outages are possible in some areas if tree branches, weighed down by heavy snow, break and fall on power lines.

Snow and precipitation totals: 8 to 12 inches of snow are possible in most of west central Wisconsin with isolated amounts of 12 to 16 inches. Locations near and south of U.S. Highway 10 could receive 4 to 8 inches of snow, though there is still a potential for localized 8 to 12 inch amounts. In addition, precipitation amounts of 1 to 2 inches are likely with this storm, raising the concern of flooding along area rivers in streams, including the Chippewa River.

Travel impacts: Roads will be snow or ice-covered and slushy, and the visibility will be low at times with the heavier snow bands. Blowing and drifting could be a problem, especially in open areas, though the snow's wet, heavy consistency will help. Avoid unnecessary travel on Saturday through Sunday morning. There may be times that the visibility is so low you may not be able to see further than your car can stop on slippery roads. Travel is not advised.

