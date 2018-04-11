WINTER IN APRIL: Intense storm will bring strong wind gusts, rain, and snow Friday through Sunday

The calendar shows we are well into the spring season, but winter is hanging on. Several inches of snow are possible in part of the Upper Midwest late Friday through Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Saturday, April 14th. The watch includes Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Menomonie, and many locations in west central Wisconsin. The watch could be upgraded to a warning or replaced with an advisory in the near future.

Details and timing: A surface low will rapidly intensify in the central United States on Thursday, then slowly track through the Midwest on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. In Eau Claire and west central Wisconsin, steady rain is likely on Friday, while a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain could fall near and north of highway 64. Colder, sub-freezing air will flow into the area on Friday night, causing all precipitation to gradually transition from rain to snow by mid-Saturday morning. Expect snow on Saturday, falling heavier at times. Light snow will persist on Sunday, gradually ending by the late evening. During the duration of the system, it will be windy with gusts over 30 mph.

Snow and precipitation totals: It is difficult to determine with confidence how much snow will fall late Friday through Sunday. It is likely there will be a band of 6 to 12 inches in part of the Upper Midwest, and possibly, a narrower band of 12 to 18 inches. Early indications suggest these bands would stretch from central Minnesota through northern Wisconsin, but they could shift south. It's important to stay tuned for the latest information! Precipitation amounts of 1 to 2 inches are likely, raising the concern of flooding along parts of the Chippewa River, as well as the Eau Claire and Red Cedar Rivers.

Travel impacts: The most difficult travel conditions will be from Friday evening through Saturday night. At times, roads could be snow-covered and slushy, and the visibility will be low. Blowing and drifting could be a problem, especially in open areas, though the snow's wet, heavy consistency will help.

