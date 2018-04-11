Eau Claire school district reviews staffing needs for '18-'19 school year

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Eau Claire Area School District (ECASD) is reviewing its staffing needs for next year, but district officials said teachers don't have to fear for their jobs.



"We don't have any employees looking to lose their full-time positions," said Kay Marks, the Executive Director of Human Resources for ECASD.



Marks said every year when reviewing the budget, they start at zero then determine how much money they'll needs to pay full time teachers. That total is based on three things: class size guidelines, student enrollment and which courses those students are looking to take that year.



As is required by state law, ECASD officials asked middle and high school teachers in advance if anyone would be willing to scale back their hours, simply to find out if that would be a potential money-saver down the line.



"If we have the need to reduce, we have to ask people for that before we determine 'Oh, teacher X is going to have less this year,'" Marks said. "And so, because we had taken so long to get to this point, it was a time-saving measure to say 'Hey we're going to send this out there now, even if we don't know we have reductions because we want to save that step once we get to that point.'"



"It's an example of how the district is trying to be as human about this as possible. To not have anybody who had a permanent position be forced into an involuntary reduction," said Mark Goings, the president of the Eau Claire Association of Educators.



District officials said, as of now, they're not looking to make any kinds of reductions for next school year. This review process will continue at the school board meeting on Monday.