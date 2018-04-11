Paul Chryst headlines Badgers Coaches Mini Clinic in Menomonie

Menomonie (WQOW) -- It's never too early for coaches to start talking about football, and for a second straight year, they're doing that at Menomonie High School, at the Northwest Wisconsin Badgers Mini-Clinic. It's one of the stops for the UW staff, as they go around the state to teach and connect with high school coaches.

Last year, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was the featured speaker. This year, it's the head coach himself, Paul Chryst. He's one of six members of the Badgers staff on hand tonight to show the high school coaches how the Wisconsin program runs its drills and practices. Chryst says he enjoys the chance to get out of Madison to talk some football with fellow coaches.

"It's always fun to get out and talk football, and be around coaches you know, and meet some other coaches, and just really talk football in the Spring," Chryst explains, "We had the luxury of going through Spring ball right now, and I think we saw a lot of these guys at the coaches clinic in Madison, but it's just good to get out of Madison and get to other places in the State."

The clinic is meant to be a free exchange of ideas from both sides, for high school coaches and Badgers coaches alike, and even one tidbit of information can make a difference for any of these programs looking to take that next step.

"Whenever you go to a clinic, you hope to just take one thing," says Eau Claire Memorial head coach Mike Sinz, "If you go to a clinic and one thing back to your program whether it's drills or program philosophy, or whatever it might be, it's a positive, so I'm guessing there will be more than one, but that's always kind of the way that I look at it."

The clinic covers all facets of the game from offense and defense to strength and conditioning.