Alleged Eau Claire "Porch Pirate" pleads guilty to some charges

By Stephen Kelley, Evening Anchor
Eau Claire (WQOW) -- An alleged "porch pirate", accused of stealing packages left by UPS drivers outside several Eau Claire homes last Christmas, was back in court on Tuesday.

As part of a plea agreement, Dowie Castillo pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary, two counts of identity theft, bail jumping and car theft. Those charges spanned multiple cases.

Wednesday, Castillo was also found guilty of methamphetamine possession. 

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 29.

