MUST SEE: Tibetan Monks create sand mandala

Brown Co. (WBAY) -- A beautiful work of art is on display in Eastern Wisconsin.
A group of Tibetan Monks created a sand mandala at St. Norbert College, in Brown County. It's a type of art that is a Tibetan Buddhist tradition. Mandalas can be created in various ways, like water color on canvas, carved in wood or with colored sand.
