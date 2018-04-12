MUST SEE: Tibetan Monks create sand mandala - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

MUST SEE: Tibetan Monks create sand mandala

Posted:

Brown Co. (WBAY) -- A beautiful work of art is on display in Eastern Wisconsin.

A group of Tibetan Monks created a sand mandala at St. Norbert College, in Brown County. It's a type of art that is a Tibetan Buddhist tradition. Mandalas can be created in various ways, like water color on canvas, carved in wood or with colored sand. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.