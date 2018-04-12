4/12: Junior Achievement Hero's Gala - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- An annual gala is coming up to recognize advocates of Junior Achievement.

On April 26 at the Wild Ridge Golf Course, Junior Achievement (JA) host their annual Hero's Gala. The JA Hero's Gala recognizes and celebrates area individuals and businesses who help area youth with financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship.The evening also includes a silent auction. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Fox 25 Fox 48 Senior Account Manager Martin Hendricks is slated to receive the 2018 JA Hero award at this month's JA Hero's Gala. Martin will be recognized for his long-term commitment in giving of his time, talent and as a long-standing advocate of Junior Achievement's mission.

Along with Martin, the following heroes will be celebrated at Wild Ridge Golf Course clubhouse:

  • Kevin Schmidt, Marco Technologies, LLC Junior Achievement Leadership Partner
  • Mike Johnson, Fall Creek Middle School Junior Achievement Hero Educator
  • Dave Schneider, Durand High School Junior Achievement Hero Educator
  • Sam Gearing, State Farm Insurance Junior Achievement Hero Volunteer
  • Nate Kuenkel, Bush Brothers & Company Junior Achievement Hero Volunteer
  • Royal Credit Union Junior Achievement Outstanding Community Partner
  • WESTconsin Credit Union Junior Achievement Outstanding Community Partner
  • Xcel Energy Junior Achievement Outstanding Community Partner
  • 3M Junior Achievement Outstanding Community Partner

For more information and to register, visit this website or call 715-214-1126.

