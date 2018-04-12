Chippewa Valley first responders learn dangers of different hazards they might encounter

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - From powders found on packages, to live wires, area law enforcement got some valuable training Wednesday.



CVTC and Chippewa Valley Electric teamed up to provide hazardous materials and high voltage training to first responders, so they can identify any potential hazards when they respond to an incident.

"What the precautions are, and not only protecting the officer, but protecting the area of concern along with the public's safety," said Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk.

Chippewa Valley Electric has also done demonstrations with local fire departments and schools, but this was a first for the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office.

