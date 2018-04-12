Rice Lake officer rescues dog that fell through the ice

Rice Lake (WQOW) - It was a tail-wagging reunion Thursday, but the ending could have been much different.



According to the Rice Lake Police Department, "Lucy" a Great Dane escaped from her foster family Thursday morning.



Luckily, an officer was able to track Lucy, and eventually found her. She had fallen through the ice and was trapped in the mud.



Police say both the officer and Lucy were pretty wet and cold, but are now doing great.



Lucy, from the Minnesota Great Dane Rescue, is now back with her foster family.