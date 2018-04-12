Eau Claire man charged with assaulting his nurse

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man could spend nine months in jail for assaulting his nurse.
Jacob Ward is charged with fourth degree sexual assault - that's a misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, Ward was in an exam room alone with the nurse when he grabbed her breast.
The nurse told police she had to grab his arm to remove his hand.
There is a warrant out for his arrest.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.