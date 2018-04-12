Eau Claire man charged with assaulting his nurse - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Eau Claire man charged with assaulting his nurse

Posted:
By Kristen Shill, Executive Producer
Connect

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man could spend nine months in jail for assaulting his nurse. 

Jacob Ward is charged with fourth degree sexual assault - that's a misdemeanor. 

According to the criminal complaint, Ward was in an exam room alone with the nurse when he grabbed her breast. 

The nurse told police she had to grab his arm to remove his hand. 

There is a warrant out for his arrest. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.