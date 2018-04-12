Two men arrested in Barron County sex sting

Barron County (WQOW) - Charges were filed in Barron County, Thursday, against two men arrested following a sex sting.



Bond was set at $5,000 for Lee Stokes of Cumberland, and $10,000 for Sanjeev Sewpersaud of Eagan, MN.



According to the criminal complaints, Stokes responded to an online ad from an officer posing as a 15-year-old girl. He exchanged sexual messages and photos, and was arrested at the arranged meeting place. When arrested, he told police he knew what he was doing was wrong.



Sewpersaud responded to a similar ad from an officer posing as a 15-year-old boy, and also exchanged sexual messages. He was arrested in Rice Lake.



Both men are due in court next week. If convicted on all charges, they each face more than 100 years in prison.

