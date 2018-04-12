There's a new buzz in the Chippewa Valley

Lake Hallie (WQOW) - Have you heard the buzz? Over one million honey bees are now calling the Chippewa Valley home.



A truck-load of more than 10 million bees arrived in Lake Hallie Friday morning after traveling from California where they spent the winter.



Bee keepers from around the Chippewa Valley came to pick up one million of the bees, the rest will be hauled elsewhere.



They told News 18 this cold weather is not ideal for the insects, so keepers need to feed them sugar water until some plants start to grow outside.

That's when all of us can help the population.

"You can do some beneficial things at your property," said Rod Steele, a member of Chippewa Valley Beekeepers. "Watch the chemicals that you are using on your lawns, and don't kill those dandelions. That's one of the first things the honey bee gets to harvest. First thing is maybe pussy willow, and then the dandelion and then of course things really start going after the dandelions."

Bee keepers can either choose to keep their bees once winter comes again, or send them back on the semi in the fall to a warmer destination.

