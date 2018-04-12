Winter weather affects all crops differently in western WI

Chippewa Valley (WQOW)- The winter storm that's approaching might be bad for some crops, but a blessing for others.

Jon Govin, the owner of Govin's Meats and Berries, said right now his strawberries are tucked away under straw.

Govin said in the next two weeks he plans to uncover his strawberries, which will be the latest he's ever uncovered them.



He said his strawberries should be fine, even with the snow on its way, it will just push back their season even more.

"It seems like for us, our early seasons tend to be a better season for us as farmers," Govin said.

Other farmers are liking the delay. For an apple orchard, pushing back the season can actually save the apples.

"This delayed spring can actually be more of a positive than a negative for us. Like anyone else, we're itching for spring and summer too, but as far as the apples are concerned, the later that they bloom in the spring the less likely that they'll freeze," said Andy Ferguson the owner of Ferguson's Orchard.

Farmers said it's not unheard of for the snow to affect crops this time of year, and with it being Wisconsin, they're used to not knowing what weather to expect.

