Students in Altoona wear orange to support teacher battling cancer

Altoona (WQOW)- There was a sea of orange in Altoona Thursday, all for a good cause.

"Get well Mrs. Camlek and high-kick cancer," said Jasper Neff and Ava Risler, both 5th graders at the intermediate school. High kicks are something they used to do a lot with their teacher Shannon Camlek.



Camlek was recently diagnosed with leukemia, and to show support for Camlek, and her daughter Nora, who's a 4th grader, the intermediate school chose to wear orange, which is the awareness color for leukemia.

"It makes me feel really good inside to know that I can support someone that has always been so kind, and so helpful, and really nice and amazing to us and we can help her get through this difficult time," said Neff.

School Principal Andrea Steffen said it was one of the students who came up with the idea to wear orange to support Camlek.

"This is one act of many acts of kindness and we just really are hoping the best for their family and want them to know that we love them and we support them," said Steffen.

Steffen said Camlek's husband is a teacher over at Northstar. They are trying to turn Camlek's cancer into a learning experience for the students.